HBO teased Damaris Lewis’ “Blackfire” supersuit on social media on Thursday morning. The suit, appearing in the DC series “Titans,” was created by costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon. The platform also revealed the “Starfire” and “Red Hood” costumes. Lewis plays the first-ever live-action “Blackfire” and was introduced to fans at the end of season two.

The show has been away for a while, with Season 3 delayed because of the ongoing health crisis and Warnermedia’s decision to move all of the DC Universe Infinite series to HBO Max. If you need to catch up, the first two seasons of “Titans” are now available to stream on the HBO Max streaming service. The third season of the Max Original, which is currently in production, is slated to premiere later this year.

Along with “Blackfire,” returning characters include: “Dick Grayson,” aka “Nightwing” (Brenton Thwaites); “Kory Anders,” aka “Starfire” (Anna Diop); “Rachel Roth,” aka “Raven” (Teagan Croft); “Gar Logan,” aka “Beast Boy” (Ryan Potter); “Donna Troy,” aka “Wondergirl” (Conor Leslie); “Jason Todd,” aka “Red Hood” (Curran Walters); and “Conner Kent,” aka “Superboy” (Joshua Orpin); with “Hank Hall,” aka “Hawk” (Alan Ritchson); and “Dawn Granger,” aka “Dove” (Minka Kelly).

“Titans” is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

Fans of the genre are getting a double-dose of supersized content on HBO Max next month. The movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” will premiere on the platform on March 31st, and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will premiere on HBO Max on March 18th. If you missed the Blackfire reveal on social media, you can see the design below for a quick preview of the character’s appearance in the show.

Blackfire costume reveal 😱 What do you think? Gear up for more Princess Komand’r with #DCTitans Season 3, coming soon to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/Z6mrhu6F4a — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 25, 2021

