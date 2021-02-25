Netflix’s “Elite” picked up an early-season renewal at Netflix. The series, which hasn’t premiered its fourth season yet, will return with all-new drama in Season 5. The hit YA drama confirmed the news on social media on Thursday morning, telling fans, “Elite fans, get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season! (and before you ask… no, Season 4 has not premiered yet).”

The last time we checked in with the show, Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín were added to the cast for Season 4. The platform teased, “Their characters will cross paths with the more seasoned Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).”

Eduardo Chapero Jackson and Ginesta Guindal will direct Season 4 episodes, but fans are still waiting on a premiere date. Jaime Vaca, David Lorenzo, Almudena Ocaña, and Esther Morales are attached as screenwriters for the fourth season, with Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor, and Jaime Vaca serving as executive producers.

The show’s official description reads, “Las Encinas is the best and most exclusive school in Spain, where the elite send their children to study. It’s also where three working class kids have just been admitted after their academy was collapsed and the local council divvied up the students between other schools in the area. They thought that they’d lucked out…but maybe they weren’t so lucky after all.”

“ELITE” is a Netflix Original series and is written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

You can catch up ahead of the Season 4 premiere on Netflix. If you’ve fallen behind, Netflix’s description for Season 3 reads, “Polo has returned to school. The tension that generates his presence among all students can only end in one way: with a new tragedy in Las Encinas. In the third season of ELITE, our protagonists will face their last months at the institute, a stage in which they will have to make decisions that can change their future forever. A journey in which love, sex, and friendship will be more present than ever, but also jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threaten to destroy lives that were really just about to begin.”

