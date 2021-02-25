Netflix and MRC Film are partnering up for Matthew Charman’s “The Mothership,” starring Halle Berry. Charman will write and direct the film, with Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik set to produce. Halle Berry and Danny Stillman will serve as executive producers on the project, which is another Netflix exclusive.

The official logline reads, “A sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Halle Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly – the truth.”

“The Mothership” serves as Charman’s directorial feature debut, following his Academy Award nomination for his “Bridge of Spies” screenplay with Joel and Ethan Cohen, a film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks. The historical drama a $15M domestic debut when it hit theaters in 2015 and went on to gross over $165M worldwide.

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry will next star in the Netflix original film “Bruised,” for which she made her feature directorial debut. Berry’s recent projects include “John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” starring alongside franchise star Keanu Reeves.

MRC Film most recently released the box-office hit and Oscar-nominated film “Knives Out” from writer/director Rian Johnson and “The Lovebirds” starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae with Netflix. The video streaming service did not announce a release window for “The Mothership” in the announcement, but we should get more information when the project moves into production later this year. Sci-fi fans can keep the movie on their radar for now. The next “John Wick” installment, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” is currently scheduled to hit theaters in May 2022.

