Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” released an official teaser trailer on Thursday morning, teasing the director’s new heist-thriller set during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. Snyder directed the movie, working from a screenplay that he wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The film features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt. Zombie-fans will have to wait until May 21st to see the film, which is a Netflix exclusive.

The “Army of the Dead” franchise is expanding with a prequel animated series called “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” directed by and starring Grimme Award winner Matthias Schweighöfer. The story will follow his “Army of the Dead” character Ludwig Dieter.

Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Olivia, and Shay Hatten will serve as executive producers on the animated series. Netflix previously announced that Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell would reprise their “Army of the Dead” roles for the prequel.

Netflix’s official description reads, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Snyder’s “Justice League” cut is slated to premiere on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices on March 18th. The theatrical cut of the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics but was an instant financial hit for the studio. “Justice League” had a $94M domestic debut before making close to $658M worldwide. HBO released an official trailer for the new version earlier this month, showcasing more Joker and Darkseid.

