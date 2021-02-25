America Ferrera is stepping behind the camera to direct “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” produced by Anonymous Content and MACRO. An adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel, the film is coming to Netflix.

“Years ago, I fell in love with Erika L. Sánchez’ stunning novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. The depth, wit and searing intelligence of her writing, and her young Latina heroine, struck me to my core and left me wanting so much more,” Ferrera said in the announcement. “I am truly honored and humbled to direct Linda Yvette Chávez’s beautifully adapted screenplay. The opportunity to direct the work of these two incredibly talented Latina writers is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share this film with the many fans of the novel, and to introduce this funny, profound, and resonant story to the world.”

movies: Horror-Thriller ‘Jakob’s Wife’ Picked up by RLJE Films

Netflix’s description reads, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is a poignant, laugh-out-loud funny contemporary YA about losing a sister and finding yourself amid the pressures, expectations, and stereotypes of growing up in a Mexican American home. The story follows Julia Reyes, the precocious and strong-willed teenaged daughter of first-generation Mexican immigrants. She often clashes with her more traditional parents, who wish she were more like her sister Olga, the platonic ideal of a Mexican daughter. However, when Olga is killed in a tragic accident, it is up to Julia to hold her family together.”

The original novel was a National Book Award finalist in 2017 and winner of the 2018 Tomas Rivera Mexican American Children’s Book Award. You can read the novel before seeing the adaptation right here on Amazon.

Ferrera will direct Linda Yvette Chávez’s adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s novel of the same name. Anonymous Content optioned the book’s rights under the company’s first-look deal with Aevitas Creative Management, with Anonymous Content’s Doreen Wilcox Little, MACRO’s Charles D. King and Poppy Hanks, and Aevitas Creative Management’s David Kuhn producing. Aevitas’s Michelle Brower, and MACRO’s Greta Fuentes will serve as executive producers on the project, with Erika L. Sánchez serving as co-producer.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.