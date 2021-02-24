The CW outlined the network’s Spring 2021 premiere schedule, with hits like “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” and “Nancy Drew” returning with all-new episodes. The schedule also includes the new series “Kung Fu” and “The Republic of Sarah,” joining the network’s already popular YA slate of superheroes, teens, and detectives.

The premiere schedule starts with “Kung Fu,” starring Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, and Kheng Hua Tan. The first episode will air on April 7th, followed by an original episode of “Nancy Drew.” The “Kung Fu” series stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith.

The description reads, “A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption, and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan), are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea’s fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.”

“DC’S Legends of Tomorrow” returns for Season 6 on May 2nd, followed by an original episode of “Batwoman” in a new time slot at 9 pm est on Sundays. “Dynasty” will starts its fourth season on May 7th, following an original episode of “Charmed” as it returns to Fridays. “Charmed” stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton, and Jordan Donica.

Moving to June, “In the Dark: Season 3” premieres on June 9th, using a new episode of “Kung Fu” as a lead-in. The news series “The Republic of Sarah,” starring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell, will premiere on June 14th, following an original episode of “All American.”

The network’s description for “The Republic of Sarah” adds, “The bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a massive vein of coltan – an incredibly valuable mineral used in tech – is discovered under the town. State-backed mining company Lydon Industries swoops in with plans to extract the mineral … plans that include wiping Greylock off the map. With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) vows to stop Lydon’s bulldozers. It won’t be easy. Leading Lydon’s efforts is Sarah’s estranged brother, Danny Cooper (Luke Mitchell). After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, former state senator Ellen Cooper (Megan Follows), Danny is eager to exact his revenge on a community he feels abandoned him. Sarah enlists her friends – fellow teacher Corinne Dearborn (Hope Lauren), police officer Amy “AJ” Johnson (Nia Holloway), and diner manager Grover Simms (Ian Duff) – in the fight against Danny, but there seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise … Until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence. Citing various historical maps, she explains that the land on which Greylock sits was never properly claimed by the United States. If Sarah and her friends can convince the town to vote for independence, Greylock would gain international sovereignty and could protect its land for good. With the help of a group of supporters that includes three of her teenage students – LA transplant Maya Jimenez (Izabella Alvarez), introspective outsider Tyler Easterbrook (Forrest Goodluck), and preppy “popular girl” Bella Whitmore (Landry Bender) – Sarah and her friends win the vote. And after a federal judge agrees that Greylock isn’t – and never was – part of the United States, the town becomes a new nation. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.”

Fans of “Riverdale” should know that show will be on a pre-planned hiatus in early spring but will return for the back half of season five on July 7th.

