Marvel fans finally know the official title for “Spider-Man 3,” which is called “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Tom Holland confirmed the title on social media, after delivering joke titles to fans with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The third movie in the franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Holland will once again play everyone’s favorite web-slinger, with Zendaya and Batalon reprising their roles from previous installments. All three actors released fake titles for the third installment before finally confirming the news, with Holland calling the film “Spider-Man: Phone Home,” and Zendaya releasing a “Spider-Man: Home Slice” title. Batalon told fans that the name was “Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.”

“Spider-Man 3” could include a multiverse storyline, and there have been rumors that characters from other installment could appear in the film. Current favorites include Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx appearing as Electro. There’s even a rumor that Andrew Garfield will appear as another Spider-Man, but that seems unlikely at this point. Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to appear in the movie, once again taking on the role of Doctor Strange, which only feeds into the idea that the story will include a multiverse.

Sony’s “Spider-Man” franchise began in 2002, with Toby Maguire starring as Spider-Man alongside Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, and James Franco. The first installment was an instant hit with fans, and the movie went on to make over $825M worldwide. In 2004, Maguire, Dunst, and Franco returned for “Spider-Man 2,” and the sequel brought in over $788M globally. “Spider-Man 3” released in 2007 and added Topher Grace and Thomas Haden Church to the cast. The third and final installment in the Maguire trilogy was also the most successful, making over $894M.

The studio rebooted the franchise in 2012 with “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Andrew Garfield took over the role as Spider-Man, and starred with Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, and Irrfan Khan. The first movie made $757M worldwide, and the studio made $708M with “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2014. Garfield returned for the sequel with Emma Stone, and the studio added Jamie Foxx and Paul Giamatti to the cast. With mixed-reviews, Sony Pictures did not complete the Garfield trilogy and stuck a deal with Marvel to bring Spider-Man to the MCU.

Tom Holland became Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War,” and Sony Pictures released “Spider-Man: Homecoming” the following year. Holland starred in the film with Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei, and the first installment made over $880M for the studio. Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jake Gyllenhaal starred in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which made a franchise record of $1.13B worldwide.

With “Spider-Man” riding high after “Captain America: Civil War,” and Marvel pulling the strings on the film franchise, Sony Pictures released “Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse” to capitalize on the character’s popularity in 2018. Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Mahershala Ali voiced roles in the animated feature, with made over $375M worldwide and won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019.

