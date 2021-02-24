Disney+ set premiere dates for the platform’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2021 schedule, which includes Disney+ Originals like “Big Shot” and “The Mighty Ducks” reboot; Marvel’s live-action “Loki” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series, an animated “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” series, as well as “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “Monsters At Work,” “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life,” and “Turner & Hooch.”

The company also confirmed that the fan-favorite Disney+ Original series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will return for its second season this spring, with “Zenimation: Season 2″ slated to premiere in the summer.

Disney’s Spring 2021 schedule includes “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” premiere on March 19th, followed by “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” on March 26th. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles from the MCU for the next Marvel installment, directed by Kari Skogland. The series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. “The Mighty Ducks Reboot” stars Lauren Graham, Emilio Esteves, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

The “Big Shot” series premiere is slated for April 16th. The sports-drama features John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Eve Custodio, Cricket Wampler, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Disney will celebrate the launch of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” a spinoff of the animated series “The Clone Wars,” with fans on May 4th. The second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will premiere on May 14th. In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

The Summer 2021 slate includes Marvel’s live-action “Loki” series, scheduled to premiere on June 11th, the same day as the “Zenimation: Season 2.” The “Loki” series takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and stars Tom Hiddleston as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

“The Mysteries of the Benedict Society” will premiere on June 25th and follows a group of orphans focused on stopping a nefarious plot to save the world. The series is based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart, and stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features an ensemble of young actors.

The animated series “Monsters at Work” will debut on July 2nd and follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University. Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon in the series, alongside Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, and Alanna Ubach. Returning voices include John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson, alongside new characters from Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler.

The “Turner & Hooch” series adaptation will debut on June 16th. Josh Peck stars in the series as the son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name. The series also features Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire, and Vanessa Lengies. Disney stated that five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch. Rounding out the Summer schedule is “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life” on July 23rd. The 36 seven-minute episodes are directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice at Xilam Animation.

According to Disney+, the service already reaches over 94.9M subscribers worldwide as of January 2, 2021. The platform recently celebrated a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series for the Drama “The Mandalorian,” and “Hamilton” was nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy,

