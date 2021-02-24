Audible Inc announced two new scripted Audible Original comedy podcasts, produced through the company’s ongoing collaboration with Broadway Video Enterprises. The new Podcasts include the workplace comedy Hit Job, and the action-comedy Hot White Heist.

Hit Job, starring KeKe Palmer and Pete Davidson, will premiere on April 22nd with 12 episodes and is created and written by Eric Cunningham and co-written by Lauren Gurganous and Achilles Stamatelaky, who also serves as director. The series features Max Greenfield, Natasha Lyonne, Mikey Day, Naomi Ekperigin, Matt Bomer, Michelle Collins, Brooke Shields, Bobby Moynihan, Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Tabitha Brown, Tom Bergeron, John Lutz, and Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan.

KeKe Palmer commented, “We could all benefit from a little laughter right now and Hit Job is certain to deliver some thrills and chills too. Audible is the perfect home for this outrageous series.”

The description reads, “Hit Job follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: “Do Bad Things for Good Reasons.” Joining forces with her awkward tech nerd of a coworker Geo (Davidson), she unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals. Having a killer job suddenly takes on a whole new meaning.”

“When you listen to Hit Job, you might remember what it was like to work in an office, but you definitely won’t be able to relate to what happens at this workplace. At least I hope not,” said Pete Davidson.

Hot White Heist will premiere on June 17th with six half-hour episodes. Bowen Yang stars in the Podcast along with an ensemble of openly queer performers, including Cynthia Nixon, Abbi Jacobson, Jane Lynch, Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, MJ Rodriguez, Shannon Woodward, Stephanie Beatriz, John Cameron Mitchell, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bailey, Peppermint, Brian McCook as Katya Zamolodchikova, and Tony Kushner. The series is written, created and produced by Adam Goldman and directed by Alan Cumming, who will also serve as producer with Club Cumming Productions and make a voice cameo.

Alan Cumming added, “I have worked for Audible as a performer and writer many times, but I’m really excited to be making my directorial debut with Hot White Heist, Adam Goldman’s hilarious, witty, and biting script, and to be bringing together so many friends from my LGBTQ+ family to be in it!”

The description reads, “Hot White Heist follows a group of queer contemporaries across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum as they attempt the stickiest heist in history, stealing the U.S. government’s supply of the most valuable substance from some of history’s greatest minds—with the hopes of making money on the black market and buying an island for a new queer paradise. Or, more simply, a sperm bank heist.”

“It’s been a very special honor to lead the cast of Hot White Heist and act alongside queer performers whom I’ve admired so much,” Bowen Yang said in a statement. “The series will be a funny, caper-y thrill to listen to when it debuts during Pride 2021. I’d like to take this opportunity to announce that I am gay!”

Both projects are executive produced by Broadway Video’s Britta von Schoeler and produced by Mark Valdez. You can find the recent Audible releases right here on Amazon.

“The masterminds at Broadway Video continue to create amazingly original series that have our listeners laughing non-stop,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “These exceptionally funny and smart storylines paired with rosters of distinguished voices are audio entertainment at its best.”

“With two projects set for release and 8 in development, our slate with Audible continues to grow. The collaboration and medium allow us to work with talented creators telling stories from new perspectives. We love Hit Job and Hot White Heist for that reason. Plus, producing them during the pandemic provided some much-needed levity. We hope they’ll do the same for Audible’s growing listening audience,” said Britta von Schoeler, President, Broadway Video Enterprises.

