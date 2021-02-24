Lineup those jumps and head for the logs because “Frogger” is headed to Peacock. The streaming platform announced a series order for “FROGGER,” a physical competition series based on the iconic 1980’s video game.

The series’ description reads, “The show FROGGER brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical FROGGER world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami.”

Peacock added, “A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, FROGGER will feature twelve outrageous obstacle courses or “crossings.” These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.”

According to the announcement, contestants will test their talent in a competition “requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts.” Peacock ordered 13 hour-long episodes of the show for its first season.

Introduction by Konami in 1981, Frogger is an iconic video game franchise. There are more than 30 games to play with the famous frog, stretched across multiple platforms and multiple decades. Think you can master a physical version of FROGGER? You can apply to be a contestant at froggercasting.com.

The series is based on the Konami-owned IP, and is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions. The FROGGER competition show is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of KONAMI Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bomberman, Contra and of course, Frogger.

