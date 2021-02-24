HBO Max shared a preview of “Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests,” a new documentary scheduled to premiere on March 4th. The network confirmed the premiere date with a first look trailer, which you can watch below for a quick preview.

Dorothy Street Pictures produced the project, which was commissioned by HBO Max in association with CNN Films. The documentary is directed by Tim Travers Hawkins, produced by Julia Nottingham for Dorothy Street Pictures, and executive produced and written by Mark Monroe. The documentary is informed by the book “The Personality Brokers” by Merve Emre who is also an executive producer on the project.

The platform’s description reads, “Taking a personality test can provide useful insights into our sense of self, but many may not realize how deeply embedded personality assessments are in everything we do. PERSONA explores the unexpected origin story of America’s great obsession with personality testing, uncovering the intriguing history behind the world-famous Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, while raising a slew of ethical questions and demonstrating how some personality tests may do more harm than good – like impacting online dating matches or job prospects. This eye-opening documentary reveals the profound ways that ideas about personality have shaped our society. “

Producer Julia Nottingham was also behind “Be Water” and “XY Chelsea,” and Mark Monroe was one of the writers behind “Icarus,” with Bryan Fogel, Dave Zabriskie, and Don Catlin.

HBO Max shared the official trailer on social media this week to announce the premiere date. If you are a fan of taking personality tests online, you might want to set a reminder to catch the documentary when it airs on HBO Max in March.

