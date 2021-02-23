Mattel and Nickelodeon are teaming up to produce a new animated series and a live-action television movie musical based on “Monster High,” the popular franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022, along with the live-action musical.

The description reads, “The new series follows fan-favorite characters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein as they navigate the hilarity of high school in the hallowed halls of Monster High.”

“Monster High’s strong message of inclusivity is more relevant than ever,” said Fred Soulie, General Manager, Mattel Television. “Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose, having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago. They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie.”

Disney’s “Descendants” franchise became a worldwide hit and shares a similar plot with “Monster High.” Nickelodeon and Mattel seem to be hoping to strike the same chord with smaller viewers, with possible expansions into music, specials, toys, spinoffs, and sequels. Disney’s franchise has dominated TV rating charts, social media charts, billboard charts, and iTunes charts since the first “Descendants” premiered back in 2015. Mattel is also working on projects based on “Uno,” “American Girl,” “Barbie,” “Barney,” “Hot Wheels,” “Magic 8 Ball,” “Major Matt Mason,” “Masters of the Universe,” “Thomas & Friends,” “View Master,” and “Wishbone.”

“These classic monsters have always captured kids’ imaginations, and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “We have terrific partners on board at Mattel to create original content in different formats, and, with the expertise of the Nick creative team helmed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side and Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan on the live-action side, we can’t wait to showcase the comedy and adventure of these characters as they defy expectations and take on the world.”

“We could not be more excited to work with Ramsey, Claudia, Zack, Shauna, our writers, and the entire Nickelodeon animation and live-action teams to introduce Monster High to a new audience,” added Adam Bonnet, Executive Producer, Mattel Television. “This property has always resonated deeply with fans, and our reimagination of the franchise will focus on addressing important themes of identity and empowerment for kids today.”

Production on the Monster High animated TV series is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Animation Development. Shea Fontana is serving as the showrunner. Jenny Jaffe and the writing team of Greg Erb and Jason Oremland have been tapped to write the Monster High live-action television movie.

Production on the Monster High movie for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live-Action, and Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content. Adam Bonnett, Executive Producer, and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Content Development, are overseeing the animated series for Mattel, and Bonnett is also overseeing the live-action movie for Mattel.

