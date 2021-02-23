Netflix’s latest feature is ‘Downloads for You,’ which will download TV shows or movies to your mobile device that the platform thinks you will enjoy. The algorithm’s choices are based on your watch history, and smart downloads are available in offline mode and are configurable. The feature is an expansion of ‘Smart Downloads,’ which were introduced several years ago. That feature automatically deletes watched episodes and downloads the next one.

“Today we’re launching Downloads For You, a new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device based on your tastes,” said Patrick Flemming, Director, Product Innovation at Netflix. “Whether you’re a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom-com lover without internet, we do the work, so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you.:”

If you’re worried about data caps or overages, Netflix explained that users can control how much is downloaded to their device.

To enable “Downloads For You,” navigate to the Downloads tab on your mobile device and toggle on Downloads For You. There, you can select the amount of content you want downloaded to your device (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB) and click Turn On. The more space you allow, the more recommendations Netflix will download for you.

The feature is available today on Android globally and Netflix plans to start testing an iOS version in the near future. Netflix did not announce a release date for the iOS testing phase, so Apple users will have to wait.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the mobile experience, and we’re excited to make it even easier for members to discover and enjoy new series and films,” added Flemming.

