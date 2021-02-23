Netflix set a premiere date for the superhero epic “Jupiter’s Legacy” with a short teaser trailer. The series adaptation is scheduled to premiere on the platform on May 7th and features an all-star cast. Steven S. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer on the project, with Mark Millar, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, and Frank Quitely also serving as executive producers for the series. DeKnight is attached to write and direct the first episode.

Josh Duhamel stars in “Jupiter’s Legacy” as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian; alongside Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson/Brain-Wave, Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty; and Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton as Sheldon and Grace’s children Chloe and Brandon.

The description reads, “Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. Now, in present-day, they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.”

“Jupiter’s Legacy” is from Millarworld, a subsidiary of Netflix, run by Mark and Lucy Millar. Millarworld’s comic book franchises, like Wanted, Kingsman, Reborn, Empress, Kick-Ass, and Jupiter’s Legacy have fans around the world, and have been adapted in features, games, and toys.

Netflix shared the video on social media on Tuesday morning, telling followers, “Can you live up to the legacy of the world’s first generation of superheroes? From Mark Millar, the mind behind KICK-ASS and Kingsman, comes Jupiter’s Legacy, streaming only on Netflix on May 7, 2021.”

The promotional video only teases the logo and confirms the release date, but fans of the original story should be excited to know that the small screen adaptation is only a few months away. Netflix will release a proper trailer with the cast ahead of the premiere, so keep the project on your radar.

