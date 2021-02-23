Vertical Entertainment will release “SAS: Red Notice” through On-Demand platforms on March 16th. Magnus Martens directed the actioner, working from a script by Laurence Malkin, Joe Simpson, Kwesi Dickson, and Andy McNab. Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Hannah John-Kamen, and Andy Serkis star in the film, which is based on the best-selling novel by McNab, a former SAS operator.

The description reads, “Tom Buckingham, a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, Grace Lewis and her team of heavily armed war criminals seize the train and hold hundreds of passengers hostage. Grace threatens to expose the British government’s darkest secrets and blow up the Channel Tunnel if her ransom demands are not met. Unarmed and cut off from his counter-terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.”

Ruby Rose is expected to star in George Gallo’s action-thriller “Vanquish,” alongside Morgan Freeman and Patrick Muldoon, and Kyle Newman’s comedy 1-UP with Paris Berelc, and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Fans of Andy Serkis can keep “The Batman” on their radar. Serkis is taking on the role of Alfred Pennyworth in the movie, which is currently scheduled to release in March 2022. Serkis is rumored to be the voice of Captain Haddock in Peter Jackson’s animated-adventure “The Adventures of Tintin: Red Rackham’s Treasure,” and is also a part of the “Mouse Guard” adaptation from Wes Ball.

Hannah John-Kamen, whom you might know best as Ghost from “Ant-Man and the Wasp” or Helm from “Brave New World,” is expected to take on the role of Jill Valentine in Johannes Roberts’ reboot of the “Resident Evil” series. That project is slated to release this fall.

The studio released a first look trailer for “SAS: Red Notice” this week to confirm the release date. If you missed the promotional video, you could watch the trailer below for a quick preview of the cast in action.

