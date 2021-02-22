Apple announced a global live premiere event to celebrate “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” the latest film from director R.J. Cutler. The event is scheduled to go live on February 25th, and will include an exclusive stripped down performance by Eilish, and special video packages from the film. The event will also feature an interview with Cutler, and a conversation with Eilish, all hosted by Apple Music host & DJ Zane Lowe.

movies: Charlie Day and Jenny Slate to Star in ‘I Want You Back’ Rom-Com

Eilish’s fans can set a reminder to catch the premiere at 9:00pm ET, and they can stream it for free through the Apple TV App, Apple Music App, and Eilish’s own YouTube channel. Immediately following the event, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” will debut on Apple TV+ for all subscribers.

Ahead of the premiere, Eilish has revealed a live audio performance of ilomilo, the song that features the very lyric from which the film loans its title. Performed in Houston on October 10, 2019, a portion of the performance appears in the forthcoming film.

The description for the movie reads “‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the film offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?'”

tv: Mila Kunis to Star in ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Adaptation at Netflix

In 2018, Apple tapped Eilish to pen an original ballad for the company’s 2018 holiday campaign. The following year she set the record for Apple Music’s most pre-added album ever leading up to the release of “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” and is consistently among the top most popular artists on the service. In December 2019, Eilish received top honors for Global Artist of the Year, Top Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year with her brother FINNEAS at the first-ever Apple Music Awards.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter