The musical Trolls of “TrollsTopia” return to Hulu and Peacock for a second season of adventures next month. TrollsTopia Season 2 will include six all-new episodes, and will release on the two platforms on March 18th. Tiny fans can watch the TrollsTopia Season 2 trailer below for a quick preview of the new episodes.

The season description reads, “Friendships between the tribes are stronger than ever with the arrival of “Pal-entine’s Day” and the help of the new Metroll train station, connecting all of the neighborhoods together. But when Chaz, a smooth jazz troll arrives, Poppy realizes she accidentally excluded an entire tribe from TrollsTopia and must do everything she can to make her new friends feel at home.”

The cast includes Skylar Astin as “Branch,” Amanda Leighton as “Poppy,” David Fynn as “Biggie,” Ron Funches as “Cooper,” Kenan Thompson as “Tiny Diamond,” Megan Hilty as “Holly Darlin,’” Jeanine Mason as “Minuet,” Kevin Michael Richardson as “Smidge,” and Sam Haft “Chaz.” Emmy-nominated Matthew Beans serves as executive producer on the series, which is inspired by the DreamWorks Animation films,

“TrollsTopia” is the latest from DreamWorks Animation, which has picked up 25 Emmy Awards since its inception in 2013. The studio’s other fan-favorite series include “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” “Spirit Riding Free,” “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” “Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts,” and “The Boss Baby: Back in Business.” DreamWorks Animation also worked on “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny,” “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” “Dragons: Race to the Edge,” and “All Hail King Julien.”

Peacock released the trailer on social media, telling followers, “Get ready for more glitter, glee, and harmony with all-new episodes of DreamWorks Trolls: TrollsTopia!”

