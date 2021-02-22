Amazon Studios is starting production on the rom-com “I Want You Back,” starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, and Clark Backo. Jason Orley, who also directed “Big Time Adolescence,” will helm the project, working from a script by “Love, Simon” writers and “This Is Us” co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company, and Aptaker and Berger of The Walk-Up Company. are producing the movie, with production slated to start early next month in Atlanta. The extended cast includes Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm.

The description reads, “Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day) thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and win them back.”

“It’s a dream to be able to bring Isaac and Elizabeth’s brilliantly authentic vision to the world! It will surely capture the hearts of our Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We couldn’t be more excited to see this amazing ensemble come aboard this fun and witty story that audiences will fall in love with.”

Director Jason Orley said, “I immediately fell in love with Isaac and Elizabeth’s funny, heartfelt script, and I am so honored that they, along with the amazing team at Amazon are allowing me to bring their timeless love story to life, and that I get to do it with such an incredible group of actors.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be in business with Jen and her team at Amazon Studios to make a fresh romantic comedy full of heart,” said Aptaker and Berger. “Alongside our partners at The Safran Company, we have assembled a phenomenally talented cast of comedy all-stars and have the wonderful Jason Orley at the helm to tell this story of passion, heartbreak, and the lengths people will go to in the name of true love.”

Jason Orley’s “Big Time Adolescence” premiered in dramatic competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. He also wrote the screenplay, which appeared on the 2014 Blacklist. Jason also directed and produced Pete Davidson’s Netflix stand-up comedy special “Alive From New York.”

