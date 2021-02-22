Netflix announced that Mila Kunis will star in an upcoming adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s Luckiest Girl Alive novel. The original work released in 2015 and quickly found its way to the New York Times best-sellers list. The story follows a New York magazine editor whose life is upended after a crime-doc forces her to relive a tragedy from her past. Kunis is also attached as a producer under her Orchard Farm Productions banner.

The video streaming service added, “Kunis will play Ani, a woman who must confront a dark truth when asked to participate in a crime doc and reflect on a shocking incident from her past.”

Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow are also producing through Made Up Stories, alongside Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart. Knoll is adapting the screenplay for the project and serves as an executive producer alongside Lisa Sterbakov, Shayne Fiske Goldner, and Steve Hutensky.

The book’s official description on Amazon reads, “As a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani FaNelli endured a shocking, public humiliation that left her desperate to reinvent herself. Now, with a glamorous job, expensive wardrobe, and handsome blue blood fiancé, she’s this close to living the perfect life she’s worked so hard to achieve. But Ani has a secret. There’s something else buried in her past that still haunts her, something private and painful that threatens to bubble to the surface and destroy everything.”

The description adds, “The question remains: will breaking her silence destroy all that she has worked for—or, will it at long last, set Ani free?”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Jessica Knoll’s work right here on Amazon. Knoll released The Favorite Sister in 2018, her follow-up after The Luckiest Girl Alive.

