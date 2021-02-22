Starz will premiere the limited series “The Gloaming” on March 21st across all platforms. The network confirmed the premiere date with a first look trailer for the series, starring Emma Booth, Ewen Leslie, Martin Henderson, Aaron Pedersen, Rena Owen, Josephine Blazier, and Matt Testro.

Victoria Madden wrote and created the series, and serves as showrunner on the project. “The Gloaming” is a co-production with Madden’s Sweet Potato Films and John Molloy’s 2 Johns Productions, and ABC Signature.

The description reads, “When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present. Political corruption and shady business dealings are soon entwined with sinister crimes and occult practices. At the center of this web are two detectives, Molly McGee (played by Emma Booth, “Once Upon a Time”) and Alex O’Connell (played by Ewen Leslie, “Top of the Lake”) who share a tragic past. In a harrowing journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death — known as ‘The Gloaming.'”

The series premiered on Stan Australia in 2020 and featured a line-up of Australian directorial talent, including Greg McLean, who also serves as an executive producer, as well as Michael Rymer, and Sian Davies.

Keli Lee, Nick Forward, Jon Adgemis, and Michael Gudinski also serve as executive producers, with John Molloy and Fiona McConaghy as producers. Filmed in Australia, funding was provided in part by Screen Australia, Screen Tasmania, and Film Victoria.

Starz shared the first look trailer for the limited series on social media this week to announce the premiere date. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Two cases, over twenty years apart. Both related. Dive into the official trailer for The Gloaming, premiering March 21 on STARZ.”

