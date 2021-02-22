HBO Max confirmed a series order for “Subject to Change,” an all-new story from J.J. Abrams, with Jennifer Yale serving as executive producer and showrunner. Yale has written for numerous fan-favorites in the past, including Showtime’s “Dexter.” According to the network’s announcement, “This series follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure.”

“We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max. It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of Original Content at HBO

J.J. Abrams added, “It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life.”

“I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned, said Yale in the announcement. “Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”

“Subject to Change” is produced by Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams and showrunner Jennifer Yale serve as executive producers, along with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer.

HBO Max did not announce a premiere window or casting information at this time, so subscribers will have to keep the project on their radar. The network will announce more details as the show slowly marches towards production.

