The domestic box office slugged through another lackluster weekend. With an estimated 62% of domestic theaters closed, former hits like “The Croods 2” and “Wonder Woman 1984” remained in the Top 5 for another week, even as specialty box office releases like “Nomadland” and “Blithe Spirit” searched for an audience.

“The Croods: A New Age” remained #1 at the box office with a $1.7M weekend across 1,890 locations. The animated-comedy crossed the $50M mark domestically this week and has now grossed over $153M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Little Things” took second-place overall on the domestic chart with a $1.15M weekend at 2,090 locations. After four weeks in theaters, the crime-drama has made $11.8M domestically and $19.5M worldwide. John Lee Hancock directed “The Little Things,” featuring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” landed in third-place with a $905K weekend across 1,888 locations. The movie has now made $3.3M worldwide. Shaka King directed “Judas and the Black Messiah,” starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, and Jesse Plemons.

The DC installment “Wonder Woman 1984” dropped to fourth-place after making $805K across 1,681 locations. The superpowered sequel has grossed $42.6M domestically and $157.8M worldwide after nine weeks in theaters. Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman 1984,” which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Open Road Films’ “The Marksman” finished in fifth-place with a $775K in 1,643 locations. Now in its sixth week in theaters, the movie has made $11.4M domestically and $15M worldwide. Robert Lorenz directed “The Marksman,” starring Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, and Teresa Ruiz.

“Nomadland” was the highest-grossing new release this week, bringing in $503K from 1,175 locations. “Blithe Spirit,” from IFC Films, made an estimated $98K at 239 locations. Chloé Zhao directed “Nomadland,” working from her screenplay which is based on the novel by Jessica Bruder. Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, and Linda May star in the film. Edward Hall directed “Blithe Spirit,” starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Leslie Mann, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards.

The box office schedule is cleared of big releases through the summer, and films like “F9” and “Black Widow” might be pushed into 2022. Smaller releases looking to find an audience can move to Hulu, Netflix, and PVOD platforms, which continues to be the popular option during the health crisis.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

