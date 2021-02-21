Snyder fans will finally be able to enjoy the “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” in March, and Netflix plans to release the director’s new zombie action-thriller in early summer. The “Army of the Dead” franchise is releasing an anime series and feature film on Netflix in 2021, and fans now have a release date for the movie,

“Army of Dead” will haunt Netflix on May 21st according to a social media post from Netflix released over the weekend. The video streaming service told followers, “Snyder + Vegas Heist + Zombies,” and announced the May release date with a first look poster. Snyder directed the film, working from a screenplay that he wrote with Joby Harold and Shay Hatten. The all-star cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, and Huma Qureshi. Snyder is a veteran of the zombie-genre, having directed “Dawn of the Dead” for Universal Pictures.

The official logline reads, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Netflix is also working on an animated spinoff called “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” directed by and starring Grimme Award winner Matthias Schweighöfer. The story will follow his “Army of the Dead” character Ludwig Dieter. Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Olivia, and Shay Hatten will serve as executive producers on the anime series, and Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell will reprise their roles for the prequel.

Snyder’s “Justice League” will release on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices on March 18th. The theatrical cut of the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics but was an instant financial hit for the studio. “Justice League” had a $94M domestic debut before making close to $658M worldwide. HBO released an official trailer for the new version earlier this month, showcasing more Joker and Darkseid.

