Jeremy Piven’s new comedy “Last Call” is releasing in select theaters on March 19th, the same day that the movie releases on digital and on-demand platforms. Paolo Pilladi directed the comedy, working from a script that he wrote with Greg Lindo. Piven stars in the films with Taryn Manning, Jamie Kennedy, Cathy Moriarty, and Cheri Oteri.

The studio’s description reads, “A local success story and real estate developer, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns home to his offbeat blue-collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral and is obligated to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course. Amidst all of this, he grows closer to his childhood crush (Taryn Manning) who is also back in town, while enduring the constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As Mick begins to reconnect with the neighborhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when forced to either raze or resurrect the family bar.”

IFC released a first look trailer for the film this week to confirm the release date. If you missed the promotional video you can watch the trailer below for a quick look at the cast and story.

IFC Films and IFC Midnight have a busy slate over the next few weeks, thanks to the parent company’s hybrid release schedule. This month, horror-thriller fans can stream “The Vigil,” while others choose to watch the romantic-drama “Little Fish” with Oliva Cooke, Jack O’Connell, Raúl Castillo, and Soko. Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough’s romantic-drama “Monday” releases in April, followed by Maya Hawke and Andrew Garfield’s “Mainstream,” directed by Gia Coppola, and the horror-thriller “The Djinn” in May

