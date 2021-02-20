Apple’s TCA Winter Press Tour event confirmed the premiere date for “Mythic Quest: Season 2,” and teased the upcoming musical comedy “Schmigadoon!” The platform released a teaser trailer for the new “Mystic Quest” episodes, and confirmed the ensemble cast for the new musical comedy.

“Mythic Quest” will return with new episodes on May 7, 2021. In the season description, the platform added, “With the quarantine finally over, season two of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction.”

Apple added, “Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).”

“Schmigadoon!” is a new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key. The duo star as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship, and things pick up when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. In the story, the two discover that they can’t leave until they find true love.

Strong and Key star alongside, Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada.

From Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original music for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

