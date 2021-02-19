AppleTV will premiere “Lisey’s Story,” from creator and executive producer Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, and Pablo Larraín, in Summer 2021. The limited series will star Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, who also serves as an executive producer on the project. Apple set the premiere window during the company’s Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, and offered a first look at the eight-episode series.

Joining Moore in the series are Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang, and Ron Cephas Jones star alongside Moore and Owen.

The description reads, “Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, “Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.”

An Apple Original limited series, “Lisey’s Story” is directed by Pablo Larraín, and hails from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Apple stated that every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King, who serves as an executive producer alongside Moore, Larraín, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín.

“Lisey’s Story” will join upcoming limited series set to premiere on Apple TV+ including “The Shrink Next Door,” based on the No. 1 new podcast of 2019 with Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn; “Hedy Lamarr,” starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot, and written and executive produced by Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Treem; “Five Days At Memorial,” a new limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley; and the recently announced “WeCrashed,” starring Academy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Jared Leto and Academy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Anne Hathaway.

