DC is prepping Supergirl for flight. Sasha Calle, who stars on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless,” will take on the role in her feature film debut in the upcoming “The Flash” movie. Director Andy Muschietti confirmed the casting on social media on Friday afternoon, and posted a video telling the actor she got the part. Calle is the first Latina to play the role, following Helen Slater, Laura Vandervoort, and Melissa Benoist.

DC’s official description for the comic book character reads, “As the most powerful teenager on the planet, the Girl of Steel possesses all of Superman’s powers—from superhuman strength, speed, and invulnerability all the way down to his flight and enhanced senses. Still learning to control her awesome powers and lacking her cousin’s self-restraint, she may even be more dangerous than the Man of Steel. Disconnected from a world she’s still struggling to comprehend, she’ll find non-stop action and violence from her first minute on this planet.”

Ezra Miller’s “The Flash” movie is speeding ahead towards production, slated to begin later this year. The DC film will be a standalone title for the speedster, after the character appeared in both “Justice League” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Release dates are not set in stone because of the ongoing health crisis, but “The Flash” is currently scheduled to release in theaters on November 4, 2022.

Muschietti, who directed both “IT” installments for Warner Bros. Pictures, is directing the film, working from script revised by Christina Hodson, who wrote other genre hits like “Birds of Prey,” “Bumblebee” and “Transformers.” Warner Bros. Pictures has not confirmed the extended cast for the film, but Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are expected to appear in the movie, each playing their version of Batman in a multiverse situation.

Fans will know Calle best from her role as Lola Rosales on “The Young and the Restless,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Breaking news from Director Andy Muschietti on Instagram:



Re-post: Andy Muschietti | Been doing a lot of flashbacks lately but today is about a Flash forward. #TheFlashMovie @SashaCalle pic.twitter.com/3vD3XP2rbd — DC (@DCComics) February 19, 2021

