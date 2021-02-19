Abby Ryder Fortson, best-known for her work in “Marvel’s Ant-Man” franchise, has been cast as Margaret Simon in the upcoming adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. The studio also confirmed that Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams would play Margaret’s mother, Barbara. The announcement was made today by Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of Production, and the film is scheduled to begin production in April.

“As the cast comes together, my excitement grows. Abby is funny and tender, strong yet vulnerable. She IS Margaret,” said Judy Blum. “And Rachel – wow! – does it get any better? A funny, loving, sexy, real woman who is also a mom. I can’t wait to see these two playing mother and daughter. It all began with trusting Kelly, and Jim and they’ve proven how much this project means to them, which means everything to me.”

The studio’s description reads, “In this timeless, coming-of-age story, Margaret Simon, a sixth-grader who is questioning everything about adolescence and puberty, is searching the universe for whatever answers she can find. With her mother and grandmother trying to guide her through a time when everything is changing, they too find that you never stop questioning your path and defining what is meaningful in your life. From writer-director, Kelly Fremon Craig and Gracie Films’ Academy Award-winning producer James L. Brooks comes a new movie for everyone who has ever wanted to fit in or felt left out. You are not alone.”

Fremon Craig said in a statement, “Abby is the kind of extraordinarily rare talent that comes along once a generation. The minute she walked in the room, she knocked us off our feet with her humor, vitality, and instantly lovable presence. We knew we’d found Margaret. Together with Rachel McAdams’ exceptional talent for creating indelible characters that make you laugh out loud, bawl your eyes out, or both — there couldn’t be a better combination to bring Judy Blume’s much-beloved characters to life on screen.”

“The reason Margaret has struck a chord for fifty years is that her emotions are universal and timeless,” Westerman added. “Abby is an accomplished and gifted actress, but after reading many young actresses it was clear to us that Abby IS Margaret – she has, innately, the same wit, sincerity, and relatability as our heroine and will make Judy Blume proud. We’re thrilled that she’ll be paired opposite Rachel McAdams as Barbara, Margaret’s mother and a woman navigating her own place in the world. Rachel has a resume filled with iconic characters and with every warm, vulnerable performance, she cracks the audience open. As Barbara, generations of mothers – who rarely see themselves depicted holistically and authentically – will see themselves in her portrayal.”

Meredith Wieck and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for the studio.

