Apple TV+ set a premiere date for “The Mosquito Coast,” a new drama series adapted from the best-selling novel. The series stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, April 30th, followed by new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+. The news was unveiled on Friday during Apple’s Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, along with a first look at the Apple Original series.

Apple’s description adds, “From the award-winning novelist and creator Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, “The Mosquito Coast” is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

Neil Cross serves as executive producer on the seven-episode series, alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes. Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux, and Edward L. McDonnell also serve as executive producers on the limited series, alongside Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen for Veritas Entertainment Group. “The Mosquito Coast” is a Fremantle Production.

Apple released the first look trailer on social media on Friday afternoon. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “High stakes, shocking twists, and a new adventure.”

