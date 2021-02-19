Netflix signed an exclusive deal with Gareth Evans to produce and direct films for the studio for the next several years. The first feature project under the new creative partnership is called “Havoc,” and Tom Hardy is attached to star.

Tom Hardy’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is hoping to release this summer, but that could change depending on the state of the current health crisis. Hardy is also expected to star in “Mad Max: The Wasteland,” a follow up to his 2015 hit “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Gareth Evans, who also worked on “Gangs of London,” “Apostle,” and “The Raid,” will produce via One More One Productions, alongside Ed Talfan for Severn Screen, Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films, and Tom Hardy.

Evans is an award-winning Welsh film director, screenwriter, editor, and action choreographer. He is best known for his Indonesian action-crime films “Merantau” and “The Raid” franchise, which helped to introduce the Indonesian martial art of Pencak Silat into western cinema. Evans worked with Netflix, XYZ, and Severn Screen in the past, creating the 2018 horror/thriller “Apostle,” starring Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, and Kristine Froseth.

Netflix’s short logline for “Havoc” reads, “After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.”

Havoc continues Netflix and XYZ’s relationship, which also includes previous features “iBoy,” “ARQ,” “Bushwick,” “I Don’t Feel At Home in this World Anymore,” “Mercy,” and “The Night Comes For Us.” XYZ’s recent productions include “Stowaway,” Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, “Dual,” Riley Stearns’ sci-fi film starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul, and “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” Sion Sono’s action film starring Nicolas Cage, which premiered at Sundance 2021.

