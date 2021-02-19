Victoria Justice fans can watch the first official trailer for her new romance-drama “TRUST.” Brian DeCubellis directed the film, working from a screenplay by Kristen Lazarian, K.S. Bruce, and Brian DeCubellis. The movie is an adaptation of the play PUSH by Kristen Lazarian, and the studio is releasing the film in select theaters and on-demand platforms on March 12th. Victoria Justice stars in the film with Matthew Daddario, Katherine McNamara, Lucien Laviscount, Ronny Chieng, and Lindsey Broad.

The synopsis reads, “In New York City, art gallery owner, Brooke, and her husband, Owen, seem to have it all. When Brooke signs a new artist-a devastatingly handsome painter with an affinity for married women-the attraction between them is unmistakable. Left alone at home as Brooke and her artist travel to Paris, Owen finds comfort at a bar with a seductive and beautiful journalist. On once unshakable footing, Brooke and Owen’s trust begins to dissolve as they unwittingly push the other toward the very thing they fear most.”

Steven Klinsky, DeCubellis, and Tom Guida served as producers on the project, with Corey Trent Ackerman, Maureen Sherry, and Steven P. Wegner serving as executive producers.

Victoria Justice recently released her new single STAY ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend, and is expected to star in the drama “Afterlife of the Party” alongside Adam Garcia, Midori Francis, Timothy Renouf, and Gloria Garcia.

McNamara recently starred in “The Stand” adaptation on CBS All Access in the role of Julie Lawry, and the actor has several other projects in the works, including Charlie Day’s comedy “El Tonto” with Travis Fimmel, Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, Adrien Brody, Alanna Ubach, and John Malkovich. The actor is also expected to star in two horror movies, the first with Aisha Tyler and Claire Holt, and an “Urban Legend” reboot with Rebecca Gayheart and Loretta Devine. The ongoing health crisis has complicated release dates, so fans of the actor will have to keep these films on their radar for now.

