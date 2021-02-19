Netflix dropped an official teaser trailer for “Sky Rojo,” an action crime-drama from the creators of “Money Heist.” The series is scheduled to premiere worldwide on the platform on March 19th, and the first season includes eight 25-minute episodes. The trailer follows a bullet as it whizzes by the main cast, including stars Verónica Sánchez, Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado and Enric Auquer.

The new original series is directed by Jesús Colmenar, Óscar Pedraza, David Victori, Albert Pintó, Javier Quintas and Eduardo Chapero-Jackson. The scriptwriting team is made up of Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato, David Barrocal, David Oliva, Javier Gómez Santander, Juan Salvador López and Mercedes Rodrigo.

If you missed Netflix’s announcement earlier this year, the series description reads, “The stars of Sky Rojo, Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado) go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), their pimp from Las Novias Club, and his henchmen, Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and Christian (Enric Auquer). Together, the women embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they must face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it were their last, while strengthening their friendship and discovering the most important thing: that together they are stronger and have more options to recover their lives.”

Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato are the creators and executive producers of “Sky Rojo,” alongside Jesús Colmenar, with support from co-executive producers David Barrocal, Migue Amoedo, and David Victori. Migue Amoedo has taken the lead as cinematographer alongside David Azcano and David Acereto, while Juan López Olivar and Cristina López Ferraz are heading up production management.

Filmed on location in Madrid and Tenerife, Netflix has already confirmed two eight-episode seasons. Vancouver Media produces the series for Netflix.

