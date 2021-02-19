AMC shared the first official trailer for “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” which follows a sitcom wife that’s had enough and plots revenge. The series jumps between single-camera realism to standard multi-camera comedy format, which allows the typical ‘sitcom wife’ to escapes her confines and take control.

The series is slated to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this summer. Annie Murphy, who recently picked up an Emmy for her work on the hit series “Schitt’s Creek,” stars in the show. Eric Petersen plays her husband, Kevin McRoberts, and Mary Hollis Inboden plays Patty O’Connor, the BFF. Alex Bonifer also stars in the series as Kevin’s friend.

The official description reads, “’Kevin Can F* Himself’ probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. ‘Kevin Can F* Himself’ looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.”

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” was developed as part of AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model, which opens writers’ rooms to develop potential series that, in success, move straight-to-series. The show is created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

AMC released the trailer on social media this week to tease the new series. The video’s official description reads, “This is a story about a woman who keeps playing a perfect housewife. Then, one day she realizes what she wants: to kill her husband.”

