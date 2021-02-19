RLJE Films acquired the North American rights to the horror-thriller “Jakob’s Wife” ahead of the movie’s world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. The studio plans to release the film in select theaters and on-demand platforms on April 16, 2021. Shudder will premiere the movie on its platform later this year, and the platform acquired UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand rights.

Travis Stevens directed the movie and co-wrote the film with Mark Steensland and Kathy Charles. “Jakob’s Wife” stars Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons, and Phil Brooks.

“We’re thrilled to acquire Jakob’s Wife ahead of its world premiere at SXSW,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “This film has already garnered tremendous following during production, and we’re confident Jakob’s Wife will be well received at the festival.”

The official description reads, “Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.”

“Jakob’s Wife” is an AMP production, produced by Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh, Barbara Crampton, and Stevens. Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films and Emily Gotto from Shudder negotiated the deal with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.

