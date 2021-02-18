During AMC’s TCA event, Shudder announced a renewal of the hit anthology series “Creepshow.” The popular series will return for a third season of six episodes, set to premiere later this year. The series is based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie, and Creepshow is executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero.

movies: Vertical Entertainment’s ‘The Affair’ and ‘Phobias’ to Release in March

The renewal comes ahead of the series’ Season 2 debut on Shudder and AMC+ on April 1st, with new episodes airing each week. The show will also air on AMC at a later date. Shudder screened a first look trailer for the second season at the event, and fans can watch the trailer below for a quick preview of the episodes.

“During our season two production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet,” said Nicotero. “I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year.”

“Two years ago, Greg Nicotero and his team revived the beloved Creepshow franchise with a spectacular first season followed by two ambitious specials, raising the bar for what a horror anthology series can be,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “We’re thrilled to bring Shudder members two more seasons this year, with new episodes that are even bigger, better, more shocking, and hilarious, and that truly live up to the show’s tag line, ‘The most fun you’ll ever have being scared.’”

In its first season, “Creepshow” was an instant hit for the streaming platform, breaking records in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups, and total minutes streamed. The series quickly became the most-watched program in Shudder’s history, followed by a successful run on AMC. The show was one of 2019’s best-reviewed new genre series, with a 97% Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes.

movies: Chris Pine’s ‘Violence of Action’ Heads to STXfilms

Shudder followed up the first season with two specials in 2020, October’s “A Creepshow Animated Special” featuring the voices of Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King, and December’s “A Creepshow Holiday Special” starring Anna Camp and Adam Pally. Ethan Embry Andrew Bachelor will join as guest stars in season three, with more guest stars to be announced.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter