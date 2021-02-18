AMC and Shudder are working on a new untitled horror anthology series that will showcase stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. The anthology is set to debut later this year on Shudder and AMC+, followed by a premiere on AMC.

movies: Maya Hawke and Andrew Garfield’s ‘Mainstream’ to Release in May

The anthology series will feature new work from both established and emerging talents, expanding on a legacy of Black genre filmmaking whose first hundred years was explored in Shudder’s critically acclaimed 2019 documentary, “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.”

Writers attached to the project include the NAACP Award-winning husband-and-wife writing duo Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes, Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated writer, illustrator and graphic novelist Ezra C. Daniels, World Fantasy and Bram Stoker Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle and Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Al Letson.

Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, author of the groundbreaking book Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present, on which the documentary was based, will be consulting on the anthology, as will documentary producers Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Ashlee Blackwell.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler. “While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”

movies: IFC Midnight to Release ‘The Djinn’ in May

The Untitled Black Horror Anthology will be produced by Swirl Films, and Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films, and Ron Robinson will serve as Executive Producers.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter