STXfilms has picked up the U.S. distribution rights to “Violence of Action,” directed by Tarik Saleh and starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss, and Amira Casar. The announcement was made by Adam Fogelson, Chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group. It was previously announced that STXinternational acquired the international rights to the film and will directly distribute in the UK, and Ireland.

The description reads, “Violence of Action follows James Harper (Pine) who, after being involuntarily discharged from the Green Berets, joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how. Harper travels to Berlin with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat. Barely into his first assignment, he finds himself alone and hunted across Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.”

Fogelson said in a statement, “We’re incredibly impressed by what we’ve seen so far of Violence of Action. Chris gives the kind of unforgettable performance that will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s an elevated action film that has real franchise potential and we are tremendously excited to be working with Chris, Tarik, and the teams at Thunder Road and 30WEST.”

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing the project, with 30WEST fully financing the film. Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, and Dan Steinman are serving as executive producers, along with Esther Hornstein, Chris Pine, Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, and Josh Bratman. CAA Media Finance and 30WEST co-repped the U.S. rights.

“Violence of Action” was shot on location in the U.S., Germany, and Romania, and the project is currently in post-production, The studio did announce a premiere window for the movie in the announcement.

