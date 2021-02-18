IFC Films acquired the North American rights to Gia Coppola’s sophomore feature “Mainstream,” starring Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff, Johnny Knoxville, Jason Schwartzman, and Alexa Demie. The movie hosted its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2020 and was also selected for the Telluride Film Festival that same year.

IFC Films will release the film on May 7, 2021 in select theaters and on-demand platforms. Coppola and Tom Stuart write the screenplay, and “Mainstream” marks Coppola’s follow-up to her breakout feature “Palo Alto” from 2013.

The studio’s description reads, “In MAINSTREAM, a young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.”

Fred Berger of Automatik, Lauren Bratman, Gia Coppola of American Zoetrope, Andrew Garfield, Jack Heller and Scott Veltri of Assemble Media, Siena Oberman of Artemis, Francisco Rebelo De Andrade, Enrico Saravia, Alan Terpins of Tugawood, and Zac Weinstein of Dynasty produced the film.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said in a statement, “Gia Coppola’s MAINSTREAM is a bold and innovative film that captures the excitement and discord of the current social media environs with an entertaining wit. We are thrilled to partner with Gia and her great producing team to bring these viral worthy performances to theaters and digital this summer.”

Gia Coppola added, “I’m very excited to partner with the IFC team. Not only have they worked with filmmakers and projects I deeply admire, but I really love and appreciate their innovative ideas on the film’s release. I’m so proud of everyone involved in the making of this movie, and I especially can’t wait for people to see Andrew’s radical performance!”

The deal for the film was negotiated by President of IFC Films Arianna Bocco with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales will be handled by Wild Bunch.

