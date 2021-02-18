William Hurt, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll, and Lara Pulver have joined the cast of the animated primetime drama “Pantheon” on AMC. The series is based on a collection of short stories from Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, and focuses on Maddie (Katie Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. AMC has placed an initial order for two seasons, consisting of eight one-hour episodes each.

The network’s description adds, “The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.”

Hurt will voice legendary genius billionaire Stephen Holstrom and Apatow will voice Maddie’s new friend, Justine. Stoll and Pulver will voice various roles throughout the series. These actors join the previously announced cast, including Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, and Krystina Alabado.

AMC Studios also announced that it has entered into an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with series creator and showrunner Craig Silverstein to develop and produce new series for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group as well as other content companies.

“Craig is simply an incredible talent and we’re thrilled to further our partnership with someone who has been an appreciated member of the AMC Networks family for some time,” shared Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “His brilliant work and writing have introduced viewers to truly unique worlds, anchored by compelling characters and told with an original voice, and Pantheon is no exception. We’re excited to work with him across our first-ever animated series and, hopefully, more projects to come.”

“I couldn’t be happier to continue the creative partnership I have enjoyed with my AMC Networks and AMC Studios family,” said Silverstein. “It truly does feel like being part of a family, especially during this past year where we’ve been joining our homes together in virtual space. AMCN’s commitment to deliver bold, brave, and entertaining stories to a wide audience is evident in their support for Pantheon, which breaks new ground as one of television’s first adult-animated hourlong dramas. I am excited to see what other new worlds we will create together.”

