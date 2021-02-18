Netflix renewed “Fate: The Winx Saga” for another season. The video streaming service ordered an additional eight episodes of the young-adult drama, and production is expected to begin later this year.

The series is a live-action adaptation of the popular Italian animated franchise called “Winx Club,” from Iginio Straffi. The story follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school. The Season 1 cast includes Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Robert James-Collier, Eve Best, and Alex Macqueen.

Netflix made the announcement on social media, telling fans, “Fate: The Winx Saga will return! Production begins later this year in Ireland. So get ready for even more magic and 8 new episodes.” The trailer is simply a Season 2 announcement teaser, and fans will have to wait a little longer to see scenes from the next season. The company stopped short of announcing a premiere window for the next season, but more information and casting updates will be announced when the show enters into production in a few months.

The original Winx Club was created and produced in Italy in 2004, and after its launch, it became one of the world’s most successful animated series and one of the first Italian series to be sold in the US. In 2016, Netflix globally and exclusively released two seasons of “World of Winx,” a spinoff from the successful Winx Club.

Netflix has a history of brutally shutting down fan-favorite series within the first three seasons, so fans of “Fate: The Winx Saga” should be happy to see that the story will continue. Adaptations are always hit-or-miss with fans, and “Fate: The Winx Saga” is no exception. The series currently holds a 35% rating with critics on Rottentomatoes, but has a 76% rating with audiences.

