Nickelodeon outlined the network’s upcoming animation slate this week for tiny viewers, setting up the spring premiere of the brand-new animated series “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” and a block of original Baby Shark shorts. Nickelodeon also renewed its current fan-favorites, including a second season of “Santiago of the Seas,” a fourth season of “Blue’s Clues & You!” and a ninth season of “PAW Patrol,” which was the number-one preschool series on all TV last year.

The renewals aren’t a surprise, Nickelodeon’s current hits were home to nine of the top 10 preschool shows on all TV, and Nickelodeon was the top network for Kids 2-5, Kids 2-11, and Kids 6-11 in 2020.

movies: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Sets Sights on 2022 Release

Ahead of “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” premiere on the network, Nickelodeon will air “Baby Shark Shorts,” a collection of five mini-adventures, on February 26th. The shorts follow Baby Shark and his best bud William as they dive into dancing, games, and snack-sized mysteries, giving preschoolers a peek at the underwater escapades that await in the upcoming series.

“Santiago of the Seas” premiered in October 2020 and garnered the biggest L+3 lift Nickelodeon has ever had for a preschool launch. Season two of Santiago of the Seas will follow the lovable pirate Santiago “Santi” and his courageous crew (his cousin Tomás, first mate Lorelai the mermaid, and best friend Kiko the frog) as they continue to sail the high seas aboard the legendary ship El Bravo to keep the islands safe. The new season of the action-adventure series will feature new treasures, villains, and wondrous new lands.

“Blue’s Clues & You!” Season 4 follows Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue as they adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood. The new adventures include an epic quest as brave knights and saving the day as firefighter helpers. The new season will also feature new music and fun-filled holiday traditions with family and friends.

culture: Justin Bieber to Headline Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

The network stated that season nine of “PAW Patrol” will follow the pups as they take on exciting new missions. Whether it’s on the outskirts of town or beneath the waters of Adventure Bay, new pup pals and action-packed rescues are on the way.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter