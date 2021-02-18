Fabletics and “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch partnered up again to launch the company’s new activewear collection. An expansion of their first collaboration last summer, the all-new Madelaine Petsch x Fabletics capsule collection “combines function with a fashion-forward aesthetic,” according to the company, featuring “bold, utilitarian-inspired pieces.” Athleisure wear certainly has seen a boost during the current health crisis, as more adults work from home and find themselves out of suits and dresses and into sweats and yoga pants.

“My second collection with Fabletics gets you ready for anything! It’s full of striking silhouettes made for layering, like body-hugging tops and statement jackets,” Petsch said. “We fused high-fashion details with the softest, shape-defining fabrics, so you’ll look more stylish AND feel comfy!” Petsch says.

The company’s description adds, “Delivering on its promise to make you feel confident and empowered to take on the year ahead, this capsule is a natural evolution of Madelaine’s very first collection with Fabletics. It combines her unique spin on some Fabletics favorites—including an assortment of the brand’s famous leggings and shorts designed in their best-selling PowerHold, Motion365, and PureLuxe fabrics—with all-new silhouettes, including the ‘McKenzie’ jumpsuit and an eye-catching, three-piece Seamless outfit.”

A few callouts from the collection include new hoodies, jackets, and bras for every impact level, offering lingerie-inspired details such as corset-style waists and curve-contouring seams.

“The collection approaches functionality with a fashion point of view—offering stylish hints of reflectivity, alluring mesh panels to optimize breathability, and adjustable drawcords to create customized silhouettes,” the company added in the announcement. “Every piece is designed for effortless layering with a variety of bold outerwear options.”

The limited-edition Madelaine Petsch x Fabletics collection starts today, February 18, 2021, on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US. The capsule consists of 10 size-inclusive outfits ranging from XXS-4X, with VIP prices starting at $29.95.

If you like Madelaine Petsch’s look above, she is wearing the Nova Low Impact Sports Bra and Oasis High-Waisted Pocket 7/8 Legging.

