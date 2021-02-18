This week’s Nintendo Direct presentation showcased more than 30 titles set to launch on the Nintendo Switch over the next 6 months. The main-act of the 50-minute presentation was the reveal of “Splatoon 3,” slated for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, but there are remakes, new titles, and expansions to get excited about.

In “Splatoon 3,” players head to a new region called the Splatlands, and Splatsville, the “City of Chaos.” The upcoming installment will introduce a new bow-weapon and new customization options and movement abilities. Nintendo also explained that Pyra/Mythra, from the “Xenoblade Chronicles 2” game, will be the next playable DLC fighters to join the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” game. The it will be the fourth of six new fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which already includes Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series. The DLC pack will also include yet-to-be-announced fighters.

“The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD” is a remaster of the original 2011 title for the Wii. The game is the earliest story in the series’ timeline and features the creation of the Master Sword itself. The new version boasts improved framerate and graphics, and players can enjoy the title at 60 FPS. Players can choose to play using motion control with the two Joy-Con controllers, or use newly added button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. A set of themed Joy-Con controllers will be released alongside the game: and the right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features the Hylian Shield motif. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and the themed Joy-Con, launch separately for Nintendo Switch on July 16th.

New DLC is coming to “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” through an expansion pass. The content includes newly added characters and stages, and the first wave is releasing in June, and the second lands in November. Players who pre-order will also get an additional in-game weapon and costume for Link as a purchase bonus starting on May 28th.

A very mysterious title is “Project Triangles Strategy,” a working title game from Square Enix. The tactical RPG offers battles taking place on terrain with different elevations, and the publisher explained that the decisions made during the game would affect how the story unfolds and which characters will join your cause. A free demo for the game is available to download in the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Square Enix also announced that “Legend of Mana” is returning with fully remastered HD graphics, rearranged music, and additional features. The game launches on the Nintendo Switch on June 24th.

“Star Wars: Hunters” is a new title and another Nintendo Switch exclusive. The game offers squad-based, online multiplayer combat. Players build teams from a cast of unique and all-new Star Wars characters and face off against other squads in arenas based on iconic Star Wars settings. Set between “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the free-to-play game launches in 2021.

A new story event is coming to “Monster Hunter Rise,” and hunters will team up to defeat an onslaught of monsters attacking Kamura Village. Players can pick up the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition system, which comes bundled with a digital download code for the game and Deluxe Kit DLC. This bundle is available alongside the game on March 26th. Also available is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller edition, adorned with art inspired by Magnamalo, the game’s flagship monster.

The hit game “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” finds up to 60 players tussling for victor, and the game is finally coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. Players battle a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with other competitors online, and everyone hopes to make it to the next round. Players can shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where everyone on the losing team gets eliminated.

Nintendo is also bringing two Japanese exclusives to the U.S. for the first time, with English text. “Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir” and “Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind,” are coming to Nintendo eShop individually – or together for a discount – on May 14th.

The free-to-play battle royale “Apex Legends” is bringing cross-platform play to the Nintendo Switch on March 9th. To celebrate the game’s launch, all players on Nintendo Switch will receive a new Legendary Pathfinder skin and 30 free levels for the Season 8: Mayhem Battle Pass. Plus, for the first two weeks after launch, players will earn Double XP when they play on Nintendo Switch.

EA announced “Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition,” where players can party with up to three friends and enjoy Giddy Park, or dive into some 8v8 multiplayer in Turf Takeover. Players can battle solo or in online multiplayer in a plant-on-zombie conflict. “Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition” launches for Nintendo Switch on March 19th.

Animal Crossing fans should look for special Nintendo content this summer. Items like the Super Mushroom and the “?” block can be ordered in the game as furniture items, and players can place multiple Warp Pipes on their island and easily travel between them. The new Super Mario Bros. themed items will be available starting on March 1st following the free update to the “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” game on February 25th.

Nintendo also confirmed that “Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection” will launch on February 25th; followed by “Bravely Default” on February 26th, “Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse” on March 16th; “Hades” on March 19th; “Tales from the Borderlands” on March 24th; “Neon White” this winter; “SaGa Frontier Remastered” on April 15th, “Miitopia” and “Knockout City” on May 21st; “DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power” on June 4th; “NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection” on June 10th; “Mario Golf: Super Rush” on June 25th; and “No More Heroes 3” on August 27th. “Outer Wilds” is slated to launch in the summer.

