Lifetime’s Ripped From the Headlines slate continues this month with “Girl in the Basement,” a horror-thriller set to premiere on February 27th. The story, which is based on real events, tells the story of Sara, a teen locked in a basement and abused by her father for decades. Stefanie Scott stars in the movie as Sara, with Judd Nelson playing the role of Sara’s father, Don.

“Girl in the Basement” marks the directorial debut of Elisabeth Röhm, and the network released a first look trailer on social media.

The official description reads, “Inspired by actual events, Girl in the Basement is the horrific story of Sara (Stefanie Scott), a vibrant teen girl who was looking forward to her 18th birthday so she could move away from her controlling father Don (Judd Nelson). But before she could ever blow out the candles, her world became extremely dark after Don imprisons her in the basement of their home. While Don tries to convince wife Irene (Joely Fisher) that Sara ran away, he would secretly visit her in the basement to torture and rape her while Irene and her sister Amy (Emily Topper) continued living upstairs.”

The network’s added description could be considered a spoiler, depending if the movie is told in a linear storyline, so we will warn you to stop right here and watch the trailer.

Lifetime added, “As the years pass, Sara gives birth to several children, alone in the basement. Don eventually brings up their youngest son, leaving him on the doorstep for Irene to find with a note from Sara saying that was her son and she couldn’t care for him, leaving Irene to finally accept Don’s claims about Sara. After decades of captivity, Sara finally escapes, and her family learns the devastating truth about what had been going on for over 20 years right beneath their feet.”

“Girl in the Basement” is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl Films for Lifetime. Leslie Greif, Manu Boyer and Barbara Marshall, who also wrote the script, executive produce the movie while Elisabeth Röhm directs. Jessica Bahowick co-produces. Producers for the film are Alex Kerr for Big Dreams Entertainment, along with Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson for Swirl Films.

