Netflix is working on a new live-action coming-of-age comedy called “Wednesday,” centering on the iconic character from the Addams Family. Tim Burton will make his television directorial debut with the series, and will also executive produce. Details on the show are slim at the moment, but the story will follow Wednesday and her fellow classmates at Nevermore Academy.

Al Gough and Miles Millar created the show and will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, and Gail Berman will also serve as executive producers.

Lisa Loring starred as Wednesday in the original television series that ran from 1964 through 1966. Loring starred alongside John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Jackie Coogan, Ted Cassidy, Ken Weatherwax, and Marie Blake.

movies: Emma Stone’s ‘Cruella’ is Dressed to Kill in First Look Trailer

In 1991, Paramount Pictures released “The Addams Family,” and Christina Ricci starred as Wednesday in the film. The movie opened at the top of the box office with a $29M debut and made over $191M worldwide for the studio. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the film also featured Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, and Dan Hedaya. The success of the film launched “Addams Family Values” in 1993, and the sequel made $48M domestically. Sonnenfeld returned to direct the sequel, which featured Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack, and Christina Ricci.

After the live-action films, Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan directed the animated feature “The Addams Family” in 2019. Chloë Grace Moretz voiced the role of Wednesday in the adaptation. The movie also featured the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney. The animated-comedy had a $30M domestic opening before grossing over $204M worldwide for the studio.

MGM is working on “The Addams Family 2,” which is slated to introduce Bill Hader as the all-new character “Cyrus,” and Javon Walton as the youngest Addams sibling, “Pugsley.” Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Snoop Dogg will reprise their roles in the animated-comedy.

Are you ready for the best Wednesday ever? A Wednesday Addams live action series following the spooky icon’s coming of age is coming to Netflix. And with it, Tim Burton will be making his TV directorial debut! pic.twitter.com/rKQ7oZU645 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 17, 2021

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter