The Critics Choice Association announced that current Critics Choice Award nominee, Zendaya, will receive the fifth annual SeeHer Award at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards. The honor will be presented by her “Malcolm & Marie” co-star John David Washington during the live ceremony on March 7, 2021. Taye Diggs will host the event, and previous award recipients include Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy, and Gal Gadot.

The SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who “embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape,” according to the organization.

The CCA added, “SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers, media organizations, and industry influencers committed to creating advertising and media content that portrays women and girls as they truly are.”

“We are so proud to be a part of the Critics Choice Awards and celebrating our fifth SeeHer Award,” said Nadine Karp McHugh, President, SeeHer. “We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021. One of the busiest rising stars in Hollywood – with a generation of Disney Channel fans, Marvel devotees, and ‘Euphoria’ evangelists – she is a role model and leading voice of her generation. From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to using her platform to advocate for Black women in Hollywood, she is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is.”

An Emmy Award-winning actor, Zendaya recently starred in Netflix’s “Malcolm & Marie,” in which she also serves as a producer. Her role as Marie earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress this year. Zendaya launched her career as an actress on the Disney Channel, starring in the hit series “Shake It Up” and “K.C. Undercover” for three seasons, which she also helped produce.

Zendaya jumped to movies in 2017 when she played the role of MJ in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” followed by its sequel “Spider-Man: Far From Home” which premiered in July 2019. She recently starred in the HBO and A24 hit series “Euphoria,” for which she won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She can next be seen in Warner Bros. highly anticipated movie “Dune,” which will be released in October 2021. Her other projects include “The Greatest Showman,” in which she played trapeze artist Anne Wheeler opposite Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman, and the voice of Meechee, a young yeti in the animated musical film “Smallfoot.”

