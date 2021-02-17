CBS seems happy with the network’s Monday night comedy block, renewing “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

Both shows have been a hit for CBS over the last year, with “The Neighborhood” ranking as television’s #2 most-watched comedy, reaching 7.06M viewers. The series is currently in its third season on CBS. “Bob Hearts Abishola” is another top-rated comedy for the network, with an audience of 6.7M in its second season, according to the network’s announcement.

“We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

If you haven’t heard from your favorite shows yet, don’t panic, CBS stated that additional renewals would be announced in the coming months.

“The Neighborhood” stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. Executive producers are Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

culture: 56th Academy of Country Music Awards to Broadcast from Nashville

“Bob Hearts Abishola” stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. The executive producers are Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, and Beth McCarthy Miller. Gina Yashere is co-executive producer and writer. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

CBS is currently celebrating its Valentine’s Week, which according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for the week ending February 14th, had the network finishing first with 5.22M viewers and NCIS (#1 program), 60 MINUTES (#1 primetime news program), THE EQUALIZER, FBI and YOUNG SHELDON (#1 comedy) were the week’s top broadcasts.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter