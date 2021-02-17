Shudder released a first look trailer for “Lucky,” the sophomore feature from Iranian-American filmmaker Natasha Kermani. Brea Grant wrote the film, and also stars. Grant was the star of the indie hit “After Midnight” and writer/director of the dark-comedy “12 Hour Shift.” The film also stars Dhruv Uday Singh and Kausar Mohammed , and is produced by Patrick Ewald, Chelsea Davenport, and lensed by Julia Swain.

“Lucky” will premiere and debut exclusively to Shudder on March 4th in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle where available. You can set a reminder to stream the movie in a few weeks and watch the first look trailer to get a quick preview of the film ahead of the premiere.

The description reads, “Life takes a sudden turn for May, a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night, without fail he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life.”

The network added, “Home invasion horror by way of a time loop mystery, Lucky is a uniquely nightmarish, darkly funny, and timely slasher, and a thrilling addition to the Final Girl genre.”

“Lucky” is an Epic Pictures and Dread Presents production and was an official selection of the Fantasia International Film Festival, FrightFest, NIGHTSTREAM, Sitges Film Festival, and SXSW 2020 festival.

