Nickelodeon confirmed that Grammy Award-winning performer Justin Bieber would headline this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. The event will feature fan-favorite stars from film, television, music, and sports, and Bieber will perform “Intentions,” joined by Quavo, and his latest single, “Anyone” on the KCA stage. Kenan Thompson is hosting this year’s event, airing live on March 13th. The show will also be simulcast live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the Nick Jr. channel.

movies: Emma Stone’s ‘Cruella’ is Dressed to Kill in First Look Trailer

“The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show, and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment,” said Bieber. “Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun, and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!”

With over a dozen Kids’ Choice Awards wins, Bieber leads the pack with five nominations this year: three in the category of “Favorite Music Collaboration” for his songs “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Stuck with U” with Ariana Grande; one for “Favorite Song” for “Yummy;” and one for “Favorite Male Artist.”

Bieber’s 2020 chart-topping hits included “Holy” with Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes. Bieber rang in the new year with a brand-new single, “Anyone,” and returned to the live stage in a NYE live-streamed concert. Bieber’s reign on social media continues in 2021, and he remains as the top artist on YouTube with 60M+ subscribers and is the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65M+ monthly listeners.

tv: ‘Into the Dark Blood Moon’ Haunts Spring’s First Full Moon

Voting has officially started on the Kids’ Choice Awards website, the Screens Up app in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available, and fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter