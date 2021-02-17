Netflix picked up the exclusive global streaming rights, outside of China, to the animated mythology film “New Gods: Nezha Reborn.” The animated feature recently premiered in theaters over the Lunar New Year holiday and is based on the classic mythological text The Romance of the Gods. The reimagined world of “New Gods: Nezha Reborn” was created by the original crew of “White Snake: Origin,” over four years, in a bid “to generate new excitement for Chinese mythology” according to the announcement.

“New Gods: Nezha Reborn” tells the story of how a hero discovers his true identity and valiantly battles the Dragon Clan, their masked assassin, and other enemies, to protect his friends and family in a tale of life and death. Zhao Ji directed the movie, with Beijing-based Light Chaser working on the animation. The film features the voices of Yang Tianxiang, Xuan Xiaoming, Ling Zhenhe, Zhu Ke’er, and Li Shimeng.

The official description reads, “Set in a mythical world, Donghai City, a melting pot where gods and people from different cultures co-exist, Nezha is reborn as Li Yunxiang, a young daredevil, 3000 years after the original Battle of the Gods. Yunxiang grows up as a cool regular boy, who earns his living as a delivery courier. His love for motor racing and adventure prevail even as he discovers his true identity as Nezha. Yunxiang encounters his mortal enemies, the Dragon Clan, who are now living as super wealthy businessmen, feared and revered in Donghai City. Boss De, the Dragon King of the East China Sea or The Patriarch of the Dragon Clan, vows to revitalise the Dragon Clan in the new world. He is accompanied in this film by his three sons, The Three Princes, who are intent on killing Nezha to avenge their clan.”

